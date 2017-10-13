 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's Complicated Friendship Has Never Been Short on Drama

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez instantly clicked when they appeared on Barney & Friends together as kids in 2001. They remained tight throughout their years on the Disney channel, both finding success on their own TV shows. While their bond seemed unbreakable, something happened in 2010. When Demi was asked by a fan how Selena was while signing autographs in London, she quickly responded "Ask Taylor" with a smile (this was at the beginning of Selena and Taylor Swift spending time together). Ever since then, their friendship has been a bit of an unpredictable roller coaster. Take a look back at their complicated journey as BFFs.

The Early Years
The Falling Out
The Reconciliation
The "It's Complicated Again" Period
