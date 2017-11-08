 Skip Nav
Every Moment Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Shared Since Rekindling Their Romance

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a complicated past (to say the least), but what can you do when the heart wants what it wants? The couple, who famously dated on and off from 2010 to 2013, reconnected following Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, and Justin reportedly "knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better."

Since their surprising reunion, the two have been nearly inseparable; riding their bikes around LA and attending church together, with Justin even shutting down an entire restaurant for a romantic dinner date with Selena. Even though the couple have yet to publicly announce their reconciliation, sources say Justin "wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend." In honor of their rekindled romance, take a look at every moment Justin and Selena have shared since they got back together.

Oct. 29: Justin and Selena Attended Church Together After Reuniting
Nov. 1: Justin and Selena Couldn't Hide Their Smiles During a Morning Stroll
Nov. 1: Selena and Justin Casually Rode Their Bikes Around LA
Nov. 1: Selena Rocked Justin's Hockey Jersey After Supporting Him at His Game
