 Skip Nav
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

Taylor Swift's AT&T Commercial 2017

Taylor Swift Kicks the Sh*t Out of Andy Samberg in Her New AT&T Commercial

Taylor Swift may love innocent things like her cats and cookie dough, but she can also kick your ass when needed. In a hilarious new commercial for Taylor Swift NOW, a curated video catalog for AT&T customers, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer lets fans follow along during a "typical" day in her life. In addition to playing with her cat Olivia and getting food stuck in her sweater, Taylor runs into Andy Samberg in the hall of her recording studio. After calling him "Andy Sam-jerk," she basically just beats him up and kicks him through a wall. Andy better be careful, because he could be the next victim of a hidden reference in one of Taylor's music videos.

Join the conversation
Taylor SwiftCommercialHumorAndy Samberg
Join The Conversation
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg Reveals the 1 Thing He Will Never Do on Screen
by Chloé Durkin
Comedian Becomes Mayor of Hell, MI
Humor
This Comedian Just Proved It's Actually Pretty Darn Easy to Become a Mayor
by Victoria Messina
Sexy and Funny Costumes For Women
Humor
These Costumes Are Equal Parts Funny and Sexy — What More Could You Want?
by Tara Block
Taylor Swift Costumes
Taylor Swift
Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas
by Kelsie Gibson
Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
Humor
15 Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds