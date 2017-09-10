Taylor Swift Kicks the Sh*t Out of Andy Samberg in Her New AT&T Commercial

Taylor Swift may love innocent things like her cats and cookie dough, but she can also kick your ass when needed. In a hilarious new commercial for Taylor Swift NOW, a curated video catalog for AT&T customers, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer lets fans follow along during a "typical" day in her life. In addition to playing with her cat Olivia and getting food stuck in her sweater, Taylor runs into Andy Samberg in the hall of her recording studio. After calling him "Andy Sam-jerk," she basically just beats him up and kicks him through a wall. Andy better be careful, because he could be the next victim of a hidden reference in one of Taylor's music videos.