Beyoncé's Mom Pulls the Ultimate Grandma Move and Spills More New Details About Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, on June 12. Even though the proud parents have yet to reveal any details about their little ones, the same can't be said for Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, who is spilling all the beans. In an interview with ET on Wednesday night, Tina couldn't help but gush about her new grandchildren. "They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun," Tina said. "I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it. Yes, [it's crazy]. It's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl, very different personalities."

As to how 5-year-old Blue Ivy is adjusting to being a big sister, Tina said Blue is being a "good sister." "Just seeing her grow up, it's bringing some maturity," Tina's husband, Richard Lawson, added. "She's only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm because she's the diva, but she's sharing her diva-dom." Just last month, Tina revealed that Blue actually prayed for the arrival of her twin siblings. Aw!