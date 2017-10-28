 Skip Nav
Colton Haynes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Celebrity Kids
It Isn't Halloween Yet, but We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Costumes

Tina Lawson Quotes About Beyonce's Twins October 2017

Beyoncé's Mom Pulls the Ultimate Grandma Move and Spills More New Details About Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, on June 12. Even though the proud parents have yet to reveal any details about their little ones, the same can't be said for Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, who is spilling all the beans. In an interview with ET on Wednesday night, Tina couldn't help but gush about her new grandchildren. "They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun," Tina said. "I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it. Yes, [it's crazy]. It's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl, very different personalities."

Related
Even Tina Lawson Can't Handle How Much Beyoncé Looks Like Blue Ivy in This Photo

As to how 5-year-old Blue Ivy is adjusting to being a big sister, Tina said Blue is being a "good sister." "Just seeing her grow up, it's bringing some maturity," Tina's husband, Richard Lawson, added. "She's only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm because she's the diva, but she's sharing her diva-dom." Just last month, Tina revealed that Blue actually prayed for the arrival of her twin siblings. Aw!

Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsTina KnowlesBeyoncé Knowles
Celebrity Interviews
Kelly Ripa Chokes Up While Talking About Her Son's Dyslexia, Makes Ryan Seacrest Cry
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Hudson Interview About Female Empowerment
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson on Feminism in 2017: "Making Noise Makes Change"
by Lauren Levinson
Mandy Moore's Quotes About Mom and Brothers Coming Out
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Mom and 2 Brothers Coming Out: "Nobody Is Hiding Who They Are"
by Caitlin Hacker
Mandy Moore Beauty Interview 2017
Mandy Moore
The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Beyonce's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds