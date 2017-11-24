 Skip Nav
17 Drake Gifts For You and All Your Woes

There's no one better who understands love and heartbreak than Drake, especially when it comes to putting special ones on to the finer things. Whether it's for the holidays or just because they're the best you ever had, the Champagne papi or mami in your life deserves to get treated. Here are 17 Drake gifts for yourself and all your woes — so they know it's real.

Drake Christmas Card
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Champion
& UO Drake Tee
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Champion Tees
Don't Drake and Drive Baseball Cap
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crying Drake Blanket
$35
from belovedshirts.com
Buy Now
Drake "Prayin In the Six" iPhone Case
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
His and Hers Necklace Set
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Welcome October Hoodie
$148
from us.octobersveryown.com
Buy Now
Drake "Hotline Bling" Christmas Mug
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Drake Stud Earrings
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"With My Woes" Glitter Party Banner
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
OVO Owl Cuffed Beanie
$32
from us.octobersveryown.com
Buy Now
Dancing Drake "Hotline Bling" Tote Bag
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Way Up" Ash Tray
$31
from suniilaa.wixsite.com
Buy Now
Under Star Projectors: The Drake Coloring Book
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Take Care LP
$25
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Tom Ford
Tuscan Leather Eau de Parfum
$230
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
Drake "Hotline Bling" Spiral Notebook
$12
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Champion Tees SHOP MORE
Champion
Men's Jersey Script Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
from Macy's
$25$12.99
Champion
Men's Logo Graphic T-Shirt
from Macy's
$20$8.99
Champion
Men's Logo Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$22$14.99
Champion
Men's Heritage Baseball Tee
from Kohl's
$30$20.99
Champion
Men's Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$22$14.99
Tom Ford Fragrances SHOP MORE
Tom Ford
Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$230
Tom Ford
Women's Black Orchid Eau De Parfum 100ml
from Barneys New York
$171
Tom Ford
Women's Orchid Soleil Eau De Parfum 50ml
from Barneys New York
$122
Tom Ford
Women's Black Orchid EDT
from Barneys New York
$104
Tom Ford
Sole di Positano Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$230
