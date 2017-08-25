 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Music
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious
Celebrity PDA
Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Game of Thrones: You'll Never Guess What Beric Looks Like Without His Eye Patch

When you think of Game of Thrones, you don't really think of the actors spending hours upon hours in the makeup chair (well, besides the White Walkers and Wights). But the main players in George R.R. Martin's world actually change quite a bit for their roles on the HBO show. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) changes his accent, Rory McCann (The Hound) doesn't have that huge facial scar, and Dame Diana Rigg (Lady Olenna) was another woman entirely without that headpiece.

Related
Game of Thrones's Brienne of Tarth Is a Lot More Glamorous in Real Life

While most of the characters do transform just through their outfits (massive fur coats, heavy armor, etc.), it's one character's tiny accessory that really brings his role to life. Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) wears an eye patch in the series, and along with that accessory, his scruffy facial hair, and what looks like 100 pounds of clothing, his real-life look is shockingly different. Honestly, we would walk right by the actor on the street (and regret it forever).

Related
Think You Could Spot Game of Thrones' Lord Varys Out in Public? Probably Not

Richard
Beric
Richard
Beric
Richard
Beric
Richard
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Richard DormerGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sexy Jaime Lannister GIFs
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
by Laura Marie Meyers
Emilia Clarke Filming Dragon Scenes on Game of Thrones Video
Emilia Clarke
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones Candles
Decor Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Why Arya Stark Is Overrated on Game of Thrones
Opinion
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds