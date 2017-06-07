 Skip Nav
Even the Biggest Jason Momoa Fan Might Not Know This About His Name

You may know Jason Momoa as the ripped actor behind Aquaman and the incredibly loving husband of Lisa Bonet, but do you know his real name? It's common for celebrities to go by their middle name, and Jason is no different. His full name is actually Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa, after his father, Joseph Momoa. Even though he was raised by his single-parent mom, Coni, in Norwalk, IA, when he was in college, he moved back to the Hawaiian Islands where he was born to reconnect with his estranged father, who is of Native Hawaiian descent. Whether he goes by Jason or Joseph, we love him just the same.

Image Source: Getty / J. Countess
