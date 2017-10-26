 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Narrowly Avoid Each Other at a Star-Studded Wedding
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Has a Real-Life Princess Moment With Charlene of Monaco

When Is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Third Baby Due?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Third Child Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

Kim Kardashian officially confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate in a preview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September, and it looks like we finally know when the little one is arriving. According to Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye's baby girl "is due before Christmas," which also happens to be around the same time that their Hidden Hills, CA, home will be finished.

As Kim and Kanye wait for their baby to arrive, a source says that the pair have been maintaining "regular contact" with their surrogate, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Kim reportedly will also eventually "talk about the surrogate and new baby on KUWTK," since "they're [currently] filming it, but it won't air until much later." Kim and Kanye's baby girl will join their other two kids, 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
