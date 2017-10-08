 Skip Nav
O-T Fagbenle
Here's Why You Recognize Luke From The Handmaid's Tale
Vanessa Hudgens
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place

If you thought keeping up with the Kardashian ladies was hard before, just wait until the newest editions join the family and start taking over Calabasas, CA!

For those of you keeping track, three of the six Kardashian-Jenner children are already parents, and as of last month, they aren't the only ones bringing new life into the reality-star clan. We all know that Kourtney Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kourtney was the first sister to have a baby, but the second oldest in the family, Kim Kardashian, was quick to follow. She has two children with her husband, Kanye West, daughter North and son Saint. Lastly, Rob Kardashian, who is the youngest of four children from Kris Jenner and her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, became a father to his adorable daughter Dream (whom he shares with on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna) in November 2016.

At this point, there are actually three Kardashian-Jenner kids expecting — or at least reportedly expecting — a bundle of joy. Clearly, it's about to get even more crazy within the hectic lives of the Kardashian-Jenner households, and we can't wait to see it all unfold. The good news is that if you want (or need) more information, we've got you covered.

