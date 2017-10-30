In "We Had No Idea" News, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is Actually British

 Skip Nav
Season two of Stranger Things finally turned our lives upside down again (get it?) when it was released on Netflix just in time for Halloween. And because we can't get enough of the amazing cast (still miss you though, Barb), we once again found ourselves curious about their lives outside of Hawkins.

One thing we were kinda shocked to learn is Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit show, is actually British. The 23-year-old actor, who is dating costar Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), was born in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, and moved to London when he was 16. His American accent on the show is so effortless that hearing him talk normally is a bit weird at first. Hear Charlie's British accent below!

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
