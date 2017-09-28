Meet Ali Fazal, the Incredibly Sexy Actor From Victoria and Abdul

Ali Fazal is stepping into the spotlight with his starring role in Victoria and Abdul, but this certainly isn't his first brush with fame. Not only has the Indian actor been in countless Bollywood films, but you also might remember him for his role as Ramsey's friend Safar in Furious 7. His impressive résumé aside, we can't deny that the 30-year-old is also pretty easy on the eyes. Whether he's suiting up for film festivals or he's posting sexy selfies on Instagram, you will not doubt swoon over these gorgeous photos.



