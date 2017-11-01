4 Things to Know About the Man Lady Gaga Is Planning to Marry

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Lady Gaga is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino. The couple started dating earlier this year and Christian reportedly popped the question to Gaga over the Summer, after asking Gaga's dad for her hand in marriage. But if you're like most of us, you're probably wondering who he is, seeing as the couple has managed to keep their relationship pretty private. Here are a few things to know about the lucky man in Gaga's life.