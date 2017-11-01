4 Things to Know About the Man Lady Gaga Is Planning to Marry

 Skip Nav
Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Lady Gaga is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino. The couple started dating earlier this year and Christian reportedly popped the question to Gaga over the Summer, after asking Gaga's dad for her hand in marriage. But if you're like most of us, you're probably wondering who he is, seeing as the couple has managed to keep their relationship pretty private. Here are a few things to know about the lucky man in Gaga's life.

  1. He works in the entertainment industry. While you probably won't see him walking red carpets, Christian is a talent agent with the Creative Artists Agency. In addition to being Gaga's agent, his clients also include Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and Simon Cowell.
  2. He's been dating Gaga for almost a year. Following Gaga's split from Taylor Kinney in July 2016, Gaga began dating Christian. We first got a glimpse of their romance when they showed PDA during the Super Bowl at Houston's NRG Stadium, and the two have been going strong every since.
  3. He and Gaga have a bit of an age difference. Christian was born in 1969, making him 48 years old, while Gaga was born in 1986, making her 31.
  4. Gaga isn't the only star he's dated. Prior to Gaga, Christian dated The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan, so he's probably already used to some media attention.
