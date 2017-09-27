 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Colin Firth
That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges

Who Is David Koresh?

The True Story of David Koresh and the Branch Davidians Will Disturb and Anger You

Image Source: AP Photo / Waco Tribune Herald

The Paramount Network recently announced their new six-part series Waco, based on the true story of religious cult leader David Koresh and the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, TX. The show, which stars Friday Night Lights's Taylor Kitsch as Koresh, has sparked a renewed interest in the infamous cult leader and the tragic events that occurred for a month and a half in early 1993.

Related
9 Chilling Facts About Infamous Cult Leader Charles Manson

The Branch Davidians are a religious group that actually originated in the 1950s, but their movement made headlines in 1993 when then-leader David Koresh entered into a standoff with the US government that ended in the deaths of nearly 80 cult members, including himself. Koresh (real name Vernon Howell) was a 33-year-old Houston native who joined the Branch Davidians at their Waco compound in 1982, changed his name to David, and began claiming that he was a prophet. He did everything you'd expect a cult leader to do: manipulate minds, control actions, and force followers to perform sex acts on him because women were required to be his "spiritual wives."

Image Source: Getty / Gregory Smith

In February 1993, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms raided the Waco complex on suspicions of polygamy, child sexual abuse, and illegal weapons violations. Cult members opened fire and there was a shootout, during which four ATF officials and five Branch Davidians were killed, and a siege was initiated by the FBI. The standoff lasted for a staggering 51 days before the FBI started poking holes in the roof of the house in order to pump in tear gas and force them to leave without harming them. Several Branch Davidians fired shots, but even after six hours, nobody came out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three fires broke out almost simultaneously in different areas of the complex, and the blaze was captured on live national TV. According to the FBI, the fires were deliberately set by Branch Davidians — and even though the FBI didn't fire any shots that day, autopsy records of the 79 deceased confirmed that at least 20 Branch Davidians were shot (including children), and a 3-year-old boy was stabbed (the medical examiner believed these to be mercy killings).

As for David Koresh? The authorities confirmed that he was shot in the head before the fire engulfed the Waco complex. The FBI believes that Steve Schneider, Koresh's right-hand man, "probably realized he was dealing with a fraud" and shot and killed Koresh before committing suicide with the same gun.

Join the conversation
David KoreshTrue Crime
Join The Conversation
Elizabeth Taylor
by Brittney Stephens
Why Am I Single?
Relationships
Make a Relationship a Choice, Not a Goal — Here's What You Need to Do First
by Nicole Yi
Easy Way to Clean Dryer Lint Trap
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
by Susi May
How Much Is the Princess Diana Beanie Baby Worth?
The Royals
The Truth About How Much Those Princess Diana Beanie Babies Are Really Worth
by Maria Azua
What It's Like to Be Asexual
Sex
What It's Like Living as an Asexual Transgender Guy
by Caleb Camacho
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds