9 Chilling Facts About Infamous Cult Leader Charles Manson

Charles Manson is one of the most infamous figures in criminal history. He ordered one of the most horrifying murders in Hollywood: that of actress Sharon Tate. He was the leader of one of the world's most infamous cults. And he's even going to factor into American Horror Story: Cult. With Charles Manson's recent resurgence as a person of interest in the public eye, it's entirely possible that a lot of people in the present day don't know his story. After all, he committed his most prolific crimes in the late 1960s. Here's a primer on who he is, what he did, and where he is now.

He had a tumultuous early family life. Charles Manson was born on Nov. 12, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH. His mother, Kathleen Maddox, was 16 at the time. She was allegedly an alcoholic and a sex worker. At one point, reports say she sold him for a pitcher of beer to a mother who wanted to have children. According to the story, his uncle had to track him down and get him back. He was getting into trouble from a very early age. Charles began spending time in prison as young as 16 years old. He was first put behind bars in 1951 and served time almost continually until 1967, when he was released. He moved to San Francisco once he was let go. In the late 1960s, he started to amass a group of followers. It's not entirely clear how Manson managed to get so many people under his control. He called these devoted individuals his "family." Sometime around 1968, he moved to a huge ranch in Chatsworth (a city near Los Angeles). This became his home base of sorts. The Manson "Family" cult grew to about 100 followers, mostly young girls. His main anger toward Hollywood and the music industry stemmed from an early rejection. At some point during this period, Manson met a music teacher named Gary Hinman. Gary introduced him to Dennis Wilson, a member of the Beach Boys. From there, Manson became acquainted with Terry Melcher, a record producer who was the son of actress Doris Day. Terry initially showed interest in some music Manson was working on, but eventually decided not to work with him.