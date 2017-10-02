Here's What We Know About Idris Elba's Notoriously Private Dating History

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Idris Elba is usually a pretty private person, and the same goes for his love life. Even though he's a heartthrob on the big screen, he has kept a tight lip on his offscreen romances over the years. In fact, some fans would be surprised to know he's actually been married twice. In 1999, Idris tied the knot with makeup artist Hanne Norgaard. They welcomed their daughter, Isan, in 2002 before officially divorcing a year later. While it's unclear what led to their split, Hanne, who has since remarried, hinted that his career got in the way. "I knew that what Idris wanted to achieve would take major sacrifices, so I held on for the ride," she said. "But I must say, I am very happy with how things have turned out for us all."

Following his marriage to Hanne, Idris started seeing lawyer Sonya Hamlin in 2006. After meeting through a mutual friend, the two eloped in Las Vegas a couple of months later. Even though the pair were "madly in love," Sonya claims that being a married man was hurting his reputation as a Hollywood sex symbol. They were married for six months before calling it quits. It wasn't until seven years later that Idris got back in the dating game. During the Summer of 2013, Idris struck up a relationship with another makeup artist named Naiyana Garth (pictured above). They walked the red carpet together on multiple occasions and even welcomed a son named Winston in 2014. They split in February 2016 but briefly reconciled at the BAFTAs that May before breaking up for good.

When it seemed like Idris would never find love again, he surprised everyone by walking hand in hand with his new girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre (pictured above), a 29-year-old Somali model who is also a former Miss Vancouver, at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. While it's unclear when exactly they started dating, Idris already seems smitten. While promoting his film The Mountain Between Us, the actor opened up about falling for Sabrina during filming in Canada. "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," he said.