Milo Ventimiglia Definitely Has a Thing For Dating His Costars

It goes without saying that Milo Ventimiglia is a huge heartthrob, but when it comes to his personal life, he's a bit more reserved. While the 40-year-old actor usually shies away from talking about his love life, he has had a few (and we mean very few) high-profile romances over the years. Like many other celebrities before him, he's actually mixed business with pleasure on two occasions by falling for his costars. See his short but sweet dating history ahead.