 Skip Nav
Marilyn Monroe
In Case You Didn't Know, Marilyn Monroe's Real Name Wasn't Actually Marilyn Monroe
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong

Did Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel Date in Real Life?

Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia Dated in Real Life, and Things Got Pretty Serious

Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano) famously played love interests on Gilmore Girls, but they also dated in real life. The two first met on set when Milo joined the cast in the Fall of 2001, and they struck up a romance a year later. They secretly dated for four years and even discussed marriage together. "I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point," Alexis told People back in September 2005. "It's a fun thing for us to talk about, but that's it." While it's unclear what went wrong, the two eventually split in July 2006, and Milo's rep confirmed the news to People in a statement, saying, "He is currently single."

Related
10 Things You Probably Don't Know About Gilmore Girls Star Alexis Bledel

Since then, Alexis has gone on to marry actor Vincent Kartheiser (they tied the knot in 2014), while Milo was previously linked to Hayden Panettiere and is rumored to be dating Stella McCartney marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian. The former couple seem to be on pretty good terms now, though, since they reprised their Gilmore Girls roles for the Netflix reboot in 2016.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsNostalgiaCelebrity CouplesAlexis BledelCelebrity BreakupsMilo VentimigliaGilmore Girls
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
by Kelsie Gibson
This Is Us Cast Surprising Fans Video
This Is Us
The Cast of This Is Us Surprised Superfans and Oh My God We're Sobbing
by Maggie Pehanick
The Full Cast of the Handmaid's Tale Adaptation
The Handmaid's Tale
The Full Cast of the Handmaid's Tale Adaptation
by Maggie Pehanick
Fashion Trends From the '80s and '90s
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Mother NYC Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds