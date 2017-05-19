 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tom Brady Has Romanced the Same Number of Women as He's Got Super Bowl Rings
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Tom Brady Has Romanced the Same Number of Women as He's Got Super Bowl Rings

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football (he racked up his fifth Super Bowl win in February), and over the years, he's captivated a handful of women with his incredibly good looks and heart of gold. In fact, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, previously admitted that it was love at first sight when she first met Tom. "I knew right [a]way — the first time I saw him . . . I was like, that is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!" But can you recall the four other ladies Tom dated before tying the knot with the supermodel? No? Allow us to help.

Related
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Hottest PDA Moments

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsTom Brady
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Amandla Stenberg
by Terry Carter
Animal-Shaped Bags 2017
handbags
by Sarah Wasilak
How Did Dylan Minnette Meet Girlfriend Kerris Dorsey?
Dylan Minnette
by Kelsie Gibson
Art
17 Things You Didn't Know About Feminist Icon Frida Kahlo
by Alessandra Foresto
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Reality TV Show Moments
Nostalgia
by Quinn Keaney
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston Pictures
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
Printed Wedding Guest Dresses
Wedding
by Rebecca Brown
Camila Cabello "Crying in the Club" Music Video
Music
by Kelsey Garcia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relationship Details
The Royals
Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Wedding Music Guide
Music
A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Weekend Ways to Practice Self-Care
Wellness
10 Ways to Practice Self-Care This Weekend (That Don't Involve Spas)
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds