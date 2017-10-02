 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Laid to Rest Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

Who Is Idris Elba Dating?

In "Does This Mean I Still Have a Chance?" News, Idris Elba Is Dating a Former Pageant Queen

Image Source: Getty / J. Countess

Idris Elba might be one of the most eligible nonbachelors in Hollywood right now (if that's even a thing). Yes, the extremely sexy British actor that we all have a ball lusting over isn't exactly single. Hear that? It's the sound of your heart breaking.

Idris is currently dating Sabrina Dhowre, a 29-year-old Somali model who is also a former Miss Vancouver. He opened up about his love while promoting the film The Mountain Between Us — it was while shooting the movie in Canada with Kate Winslet that he and Sabrina met — telling People, "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special." The two made their first public appearance as a couple when they hit the red carpet together for the film's Toronto Film Festival premiere in September.

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury

Before falling for Sabrina, Idris was in a relationship with makeup artist Naiyana Garth. They dated from 2013 to 2016, during which time Naiyana gave birth to the couple's son, Winston. Idris has also been married twice previously: to lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006 and to another makeup artist, Hanne Norgaard, from 1999 to 2003. He and Hanne have a daughter together, 15-year-old Isan, who has accompanied her famous dad on the red carpet at premieres and award shows.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsIdris ElbaCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Under-the-Radar Romance, in Pictures
by Monica Sisavat
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome First Child
Celebrity Kids
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome a Baby Boy
by Brittney Stephens
Who Has Idris Elba Dated?
Idris Elba
by Kelsie Gibson
Hot Idris Elba Pictures
Idris Elba
20 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
by Brittney Stephens
New Celebrity Babies 2017
Celebrity Kids
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds