 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Notorious B.I.G. Gets a Heartfelt Tribute From His Handsome Son, C.J. Wallace
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Notorious B.I.G. Gets a Heartfelt Tribute From His Handsome Son, C.J. Wallace

The Billboard Music Awards took over Las Vegas on Sunday night, which also marked what would have been Notorious B.I.G.'s 45th birthday. The iconic rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was gunned down in a still-unsolved murder in March 1997. He was 24 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife, R&B singer Faith Evans; his son, Christopher "C.J." Wallace Jr.; and his daughter, T'yanna, from a previous relationship. At the time of Biggie's passing, C.J. was just 4 months old.

Related
Faith Evans on Being Part of Hip-Hop's Most Notorious Couple

Now a 20-year-old actor and rapper, C.J. took the stage at Sunday night's show along with Sean "Diddy" Combs to pay tribute to his late father, saying, "I bet my father's looking down on all of us tonight," and, "My sister and I will continue to carry on his name with tremendous pride and live my life by his words." The duo also premiered the trailer for a documentary about Bad Boy, Biggie's life, and his unexpected death. C.J. made his big-screen debut while playing a young version of his father in the biopic Notorious and recently appeared in 2010's Everything Must Go with Will Ferrell and 2016's Kicks with Mahershala Ali.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
CJ WallaceCelebrity KidsNotorious BIGBillboard Music AwardsDiddy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Donald Trump Impression Video 2017
Alec Baldwin
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez's WCW Post For Her Daughter
Jennifer Lopez
Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Girl-Crush? Her "Lil Coconut," Emme
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Kids
by Monica Sisavat
Lea Michele David Koma Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Lea Michele
by Kelsey Garcia
Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Lorde
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
Sam Hunt Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Sam Hunt
Prepare to Melt to Pieces Over Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Nails From Award Show Red Carpets 2017
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Gorgeous Manis From the Billboard Music Awards
by Emily Orofino
Queen Letizia and Spanish Royal Family May 2017
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia and Her 2 Daughters Are Basically Triplets in These Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
Brad Pitt Talks About Divorce and His Kids May 2017
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Assures Everyone "He's Got Nothing to Hide" After Truth-Telling GQ Interview
by Monica Sisavat
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran
by Monica Sisavat
First Look: Notorious
Notorious BIG Biopic
First Look: Notorious
by Entertainment
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds