 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
The Sweet and (Sort-of) Relatable Ways That Royal Couples Have Met
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wears Glitter Instead of Clothes in NSFW Instagram Snap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof

While you were busy fawning over Jack Pearson (played by the insanely sexy Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us, you didn't even notice that Miguel (played by Jon Huertas) is a hottie himself. The 41-year-old Puerto Rican actor looks much different (see: sexier) outside of the prosthetics he wears on the show.

Fans of Jon's previous work might recognize his handsome face from shows like Moesha and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Others may have seen him in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill or ABC's comedy-drama Castle. Either way, it's time we celebrate Jon's gorgeous features which we're so blessed to have on our TV screens each week. Without further ado, here are 13 photos of Miguel Jon that will make you say, "Jack who?"

Related
This Detail Could Explain How Rebecca and Miguel Get Together on This Is Us
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
The Guy Who Plays Miguel on This Is Us Is a Real Life Heartthrob, and Here's Proof
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Jon HuertasCelebrity InstagramsThis Is UsEye Candy
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Nursing Blanket Image Pulled From Facebook
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds