Simone Biles Sadly Isn't Dating Zac Efron, but Her Real Boyfriend Is Pretty Darn Cute

Simone Biles is off the market! On Monday, the Olympic medalist made things Instagram-official with her new man, a fellow gymnast named Stacey Ervin. "Always smiling with you," she captioned the photo of her looking lovingly into the 23-year-old's eyes. And it seems like the feeling is mutual. Stacey couldn't help but gush about the 20-year-old after she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday. Even though she had a flirty friendship with her celebrity crush, Zac Efron, this seems to be her first real relationship as she previously told Entertainment Tonight that she's never had a boyfriend before. Aww! They certainly make one adorable pair.