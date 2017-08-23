Who Is Simone Biles Dating?
Simone Biles Sadly Isn't Dating Zac Efron, but Her Real Boyfriend Is Pretty Darn Cute
Simone Biles is off the market! On Monday, the Olympic medalist made things Instagram-official with her new man, a fellow gymnast named Stacey Ervin. "Always smiling with you," she captioned the photo of her looking lovingly into the 23-year-old's eyes. And it seems like the feeling is mutual. Stacey couldn't help but gush about the 20-year-old after she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday. Even though she had a flirty friendship with her celebrity crush, Zac Efron, this seems to be her first real relationship as she previously told Entertainment Tonight that she's never had a boyfriend before. Aww! They certainly make one adorable pair.