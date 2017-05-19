 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
William and Harry Honor 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Nick Robinson
Everything, Everything You Need to Know About Nick Robinson
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
William and Harry Honor 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry paid special tribute to Princess Diana during a ceremony at St. James's Palace on Thursday. The brothers presented the first Legacy Awards for the Diana Award youth charity, the only nonprofit organization in her name. In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of her death, the awards were given to 20 people who have carried out her legacy through their various organizations. "We are so glad our mother's name is being put to good use through The Diana Award," William said during the event.

Related
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce

This also isn't the only way the brothers have honored her memory recently. Aside from carrying on her traditions in both their personal and professional lives, the two are commissioning a statue of their mother in the public gardens of Kensington Palace (Diana's former home).

Related
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Annie Gabillet
Princess Diana With Prince William & Prince Harry | Pictures
The Royals
Remembering Princess Diana's Sweetest Mom Moments
by Laura Marie Meyers
Prince William and Prince Harry With British Actors
The Royals
William and Harry Hanging Out With Hot British Actors Makes Anything Better
by Marcia Moody
The Royals
Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Mulan Mu Shu Pork Recipe
Food Video
Let's Get Down to Business to Cook Mulan's Mu Shu Pork
by Megan Lutz
Pictures of Prince Philip With His Grandchildren
The Royals
21 Sweet Photos of Prince Philip and His Royal Grandkids
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dresses
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
by Marcia Moody
Pippa Middleton Wedding Cake Details
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Princess Diana Funeral Details
Queen Elizabeth II
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Prince Harry Visiting Sick Siblings May 2017
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Comforts a Boy and His Sister Who Are Battling the Same Terminal Illness
by Caitlin Hacker
Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Pippa's Wedding?
The Royals
Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte Be in Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds