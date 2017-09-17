 Skip Nav
0
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

Young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Kiernan Shipka, and Marsai Martin hit the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and we couldn't get over how much they've grown up since their first time at the show. The kids from Stranger Things prove how much difference a year can make, while it seems like Modern Family stars Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have grown up in front of our very eyes since their first Emmys red carpet in 2010.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2016
Millie Bobby Brown, 2017
Marsai Martin, 2016
Marsai Martin, 2017
Rico Rodriguez, 2010
Rico Rodriguez, 2017
Kiernan Shipka, 2010
Kiernan Shipka, 2017
Nolan Gould, 2010
Nolan Gould, 2017
Caleb McLaughlin, 2016
Caleb McLaughlin, 2017
Gaten Matarazzo, 2016
Gaten Matarazzo, 2017
Ariel Winter, 2010
Ariel Winter, 2017
Millie Bobby BrownKiernan ShipkaAward SeasonRed CarpetEmmy Awards
