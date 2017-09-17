You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

Young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Kiernan Shipka, and Marsai Martin hit the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and we couldn't get over how much they've grown up since their first time at the show. The kids from Stranger Things prove how much difference a year can make, while it seems like Modern Family stars Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have grown up in front of our very eyes since their first Emmys red carpet in 2010.