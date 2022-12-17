 Skip Nav
Rihanna Shares Adorable First Video of Her Baby Son With A$AP Rocky on TikTok

Rihanna Shares First Video of Her Son With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shares Adorable First Video of Her Baby Son With A$AP Rocky on TikTok

Rihanna has ensured her TikTok debut is an unforgettable one. On Saturday, the new mom posted a video of her adorable baby boy, whom she shares with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, giggling and laughing in his car seat. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son, whose name they have not yet announced, in May, but this marks the first time they've shared their little one with the public.

In the video, the baby boy is giggling at his mom as he tries to get her phone. In the background, Rihanna can be heard laughing and asking her son, "You tryna get Mommy's phone?"

Near the end of the video, it seems her son succeeds in his quest. At one point he reaches out his tiny hands for the phone before seemingly nabbing it and bringing it up to his mouth for a quick taste. Rihanna adorably captioned the video, "hacked."

The "Umbrella" singer confirmed she was pregnant in January and quickly began serving up iconic maternity-style looks on the red carpet. During a Fenty Beauty event in February, Rihanna told People she was loving the freedom that came with experimenting with her style during her pregnancy. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," she said. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Since the arrival of her son, Rihanna has continued stunning her fans with gorgeous red carpet looks, and she's prepping to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, but the highlight of her day right now is seeing her baby wake up each morning.

"Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she told Entertainment Tonight when asked what her favorite mom moments are so far in May. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

