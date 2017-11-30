 Skip Nav
2017 Pop Music Mashup Video

A Musical Genius Mashed Together 118 Pop Songs For the Ultimate 2017 Jam

Sometimes it feels like very few good things happened in 2017. Fortunately, through all the slight ups and dramatic downs, we've been able to take solace in the steady stream of incredible music that's blessed our ears this year. Thanks to YouTuber AnDyWuMUSICLAND — aka a straight-up musical genius — we now have the commemorative banger to end all commemorative bangers. The song mashes together songs like Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and Kesha's "Praying" with French Montana's "Unforgettable" and (of course) Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito." Do yourself a favor and listen to over 10 minutes of pure 2017 bliss above.

