2018 Critics' Choice Nominations
Announcing the Nominees For the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards!
The nominees for the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are here! Movies like Lady Bird, Call Me by Your Name, and Get Out all scored nods, while The Good Place, GLOW, and Master of None popped up in the TV categories. Check them all out below before the show airs on Jan. 11!
BEST PICTURE
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Patrick Stewart, Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Mckenna Grace, Gifted
Dafne Keen, Logan
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
Millicent Simmonds, Wonderstruck
Jacob Tremblay, Wonder
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Mudbound
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steven Spielberg, The Post
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky, Wonder
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me By Your Name
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway, Murder on the Orient Express
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery, Phantom Thread
BEST EDITING
Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar, The Post
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos , Baby Driver
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Renée April, Blade Runner 2049
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Lindy Hemming, Wonder Woman
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Wonder
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Breadwinner
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
BEST COMEDY
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok
Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone , Battle of the Sexes
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Blade Runner 2049
Get Out
It
The Shape of Water
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
The Square
Thelma
BEST SONG
"Evermore," Beauty and the Beast
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me," Coco
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour
Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
BEST DRAMA SERIES
American Gods
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel
Ian McShane, American Gods
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany , Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson, American Gods
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight
Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Modern Family
Patriot
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Alison Brie, GLOW )
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sutton Foster, Younger
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish
Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
BEST LIMITED SERIES
American Vandal
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
The Long Road Home
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV
Flint
I Am Elizabeth Smart
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor,, Fargo
Jack O'Connell, Godless
Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Johnny Flynn, Genius
Benito Martinez, American Crime
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo
BEST TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Harry
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Archer
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Danger & Eggs
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Born This Way
Ice Road Truckers
Intervention
Live PD
Ride With Norman Reedus
Teen Mom
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
The Carbonaro Effect
Fixer Upper
The Profit
Shark Tank
Undercover Boss
Who Do You Think You Are?
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
America's Got Talent
Chopped
Dancing With the Stars
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
Ted Allen, Chopped
Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race