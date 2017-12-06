Announcing the Nominees For the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards!

The nominees for the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are here! Movies like Lady Bird, Call Me by Your Name, and Get Out all scored nods, while The Good Place, GLOW, and Master of None popped up in the TV categories. Check them all out below before the show airs on Jan. 11!

BEST PICTURE

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart, Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Mckenna Grace, Gifted

Dafne Keen, Logan

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds, Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay, Wonder

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steven Spielberg, The Post

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky, Wonder

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me By Your Name

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway, Murder on the Orient Express

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery, Phantom Thread

BEST EDITING

Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar, The Post

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos , Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Renée April, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Lindy Hemming, Wonder Woman

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Wonder

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone , Battle of the Sexes

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Blade Runner 2049

Get Out

It

The Shape of Water

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma

BEST SONG

"Evermore," Beauty and the Beast

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me," Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour

Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Image Source: Netflix

BEST DRAMA SERIES

American Gods

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel

Ian McShane, American Gods

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany , Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight

Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Modern Family

Patriot

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Alison Brie, GLOW )

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sutton Foster, Younger

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish

Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Vandal

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

The Long Road Home

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

Flint

I Am Elizabeth Smart

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor,, Fargo

Jack O'Connell, Godless

Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Johnny Flynn, Genius

Benito Martinez, American Crime

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo

BEST TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Harry

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Archer

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Danger & Eggs

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Born This Way

Ice Road Truckers

Intervention

Live PD

Ride With Norman Reedus

Teen Mom

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

The Carbonaro Effect

Fixer Upper

The Profit

Shark Tank

Undercover Boss

Who Do You Think You Are?

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

America's Got Talent

Chopped

Dancing With the Stars

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Ted Allen, Chopped

Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race