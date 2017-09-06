 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander

Aladdin Movie Cast Instagrams

Behold, the First-Ever Group Picture of the Cast From Disney's Live-Action Aladdin

Agrabah just got a lot hotter. Ooof! Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps ;) #Disney #Aladdin #LiveAction

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

Of the many classic animated films Disney is rebooting, the live-action adaptation of Aladdin is well underway. Following some important cast announcements, production seems to have begun for the beloved movie. In early September, the main cast members posed for their first-ever group picture from the set.

On Instagram, Mena Massoud — who will be playing Aladdin — shared a selfie alongside Will Smith, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari. Scott will be portraying Princess Jasmine, and Kenzari will be taking on the mischievous role of Jafar. In case you hadn't pieced it together yet, Smith will be the over-the-top Genie.

Related
You'll Never Guess Who Inspired Disney's New Aladdin, Mena Massoud, to Pursue Acting

In his caption, Massoud wrote, "Agrabah just got a lot hotter." Thankfully, Massoud plans on sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures. He added, "Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps."

Join the conversation
Mena MassoudNostalgiaAladdinDisneyWill SmithMovies
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
by Brittney Stephens
Will Smith Cuts Jaden's Hair Pictures April 2017
Celebrity Kids
Will Smith, Dorky Dad at Heart, Documents Cutting His Son's Hair on Social Media
by Kelsie Gibson
Bright Trailer
Will Smith
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton's Buddy Cop Movie Is Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
by Quinn Keaney
Magic School Bus Products
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Aladdin Theory About the Genie and the Peddler
Nostalgia
This Crazy Fan Theory About Aladdin Is Actually 100% True
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds