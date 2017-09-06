Behold, the First-Ever Group Picture of the Cast From Disney's Live-Action Aladdin

Agrabah just got a lot hotter. Ooof! Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps ;) #Disney #Aladdin #LiveAction A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Of the many classic animated films Disney is rebooting, the live-action adaptation of Aladdin is well underway. Following some important cast announcements, production seems to have begun for the beloved movie. In early September, the main cast members posed for their first-ever group picture from the set.

On Instagram, Mena Massoud — who will be playing Aladdin — shared a selfie alongside Will Smith, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari. Scott will be portraying Princess Jasmine, and Kenzari will be taking on the mischievous role of Jafar. In case you hadn't pieced it together yet, Smith will be the over-the-top Genie.

In his caption, Massoud wrote, "Agrabah just got a lot hotter." Thankfully, Massoud plans on sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures. He added, "Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps."