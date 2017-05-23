 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Disney Classics Being Rebooted Into Live-Action Movies
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Disney Classics Being Rebooted Into Live-Action Movies

It's no secret that Disney has been refreshing its animated classics with live-action reboots like crazy lately. From Lily James's Cinderella to Emma Watson's Belle, your favorite childhood princesses and princes have stepped into the modern world, so to speak, and plenty more are on the way. Keep scrolling to see which of your Disney favorites will be getting some live-action love over the next few years.

Related
17 Disney Movies You Can Watch on Netflix

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaThe Jungle BookBeauty And The BeastDisneyMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
10 Books to Read While You Wait For This Summer’s Blockbusters
by Kortney Gruenwald
Emma Watson's Black Dress 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's Dress Was a Disco Ball of Fun at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Marina Liao
Disney Dresses at Cannes 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Alien Covenant
by Ryan Roschke
Pictures to Take at Disney World With Kids
Family Travel
by Alessia Santoro
Male Disney Princess Cosplayer
Disney
This Guy Cosplays Flawlessly as Both Disney Princes AND Princesses — We're in Awe
by Brinton Parker
Evolution of Boy Bands
Nostalgia
by Zareen Siddiqui
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disneyland Grey Stuff Recipe
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
by Brandi Milloy
Mamma Mia Sequel Details
Meryl Streep
by Quinn Keaney
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
What to Wear to Disney World
Disney
The 1 Thing You Forgot to Plan For Your Trip to Disney
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds