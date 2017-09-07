 Skip Nav
Meet the Full Cast For Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Reboot

Disney is showing no signs of slowing down with its live-action reboots, and now we know who will be playing the core four characters in the upcoming Aladdin reboot. The 1992 animated film starred Scott Weinger as the title character and the incomparable Robin Williams as Genie, but Disney has tapped a few newcomers — and one Hollywood star — for the live-action version. Keep reading to find out which actors have signed on so far.

Will Smith as Genie
Mena Massoud as Aladdin
Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine
Marwan Kenzari as Jafar
Nasim Pedrad as Mara
Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders
Navid Negahban as Sultan
Numan Acar as Hakim
