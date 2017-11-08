15 Gifts For the Friend Who Joined American Horror Story's Cult

We may be nearing the end of American Horror Story's seventh season, but the cult will live on forever. This holiday season, you can bestow upon Cult's diehard fans the gift of everlasting life. And no, we're not talking about drinking poison Kool-Aid. We're talking about a big handful of long-lasting ways to commemorate another brutal season of the show! We've picked the best the internet currently has to offer: mugs, soap, stickers, t-shirts, and more. Even Kai Anderson himself would be impressed.



22 Cute and Creepy Gifts For American Horror Story Fans Related