15 Gifts For the Friend Who Joined American Horror Story's Cult

We may be nearing the end of American Horror Story's seventh season, but the cult will live on forever. This holiday season, you can bestow upon Cult's diehard fans the gift of everlasting life. And no, we're not talking about drinking poison Kool-Aid. We're talking about a big handful of long-lasting ways to commemorate another brutal season of the show! We've picked the best the internet currently has to offer: mugs, soap, stickers, t-shirts, and more. Even Kai Anderson himself would be impressed.

American Horror Story Season 7 Cult
$26.95
from shop.fxnetworks.com
Buy Now
Honeybee's Special Delight 3D Floating Charm Locket Bracelet
$19.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Twisty American Horror Story Pin
$6.66
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gold Skull Earrings
$42
from www1.bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Cult Clown American Horror Story T-Shirt
$19.50
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
American Horror Story: Cult Sticker
$2.92
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
American Horror Story Season 7 Cult Face Mug
$19.95
from shop.fxnetworks.com
Buy Now
American Horror Story Blood and Bumblebees Soap
$6.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Lesbians, We're Under Attack!" Pullover Hoodie
$56.25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Victoria's Glad-Rocks Ring
$37
from amazon.com
Buy Now
American Horror Story Twisty the Clown T-Shirt
$20
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
The Butchery on Main Laptop Skin
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
AHS: CULT "Enjoy Your Latte Bitch" Machine Embroidery Design
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The World Is Wrong Beanie
$12
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
American Horror Story Characters Shirt
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Cult T-Shirt
Charm Bracelet
Enamel Pin
Earrings
Smiley T-Shirt
"Hive Mind" Sticker
Coffee Mug
Hand Soap
Pullover Hoodie
Ring
Twisty T-Shirt
Laptop Skin
Embroidery Design
Beanie Hat
Evan Peters Characters Shirt
American Horror Story CultEntertainment GiftsAmerican Horror StoryGift GuideTV
