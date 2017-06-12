Amid Cancellation News, a Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Shares What Happened in Mexico

Following reports that Bachelor in Paradise season four has been canceled over "allegations of misconduct," a contestant shared details with People about what happened in Mexico. As to what put the show on pause, sources have come forward to allege that an incident involving DeMario Jackson (a recent cast member on Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette) and a female contestant got out of hand.

A Bachelor in Paradise contestant revealed to People that the cast was put on lockdown just days after arriving in Mexico. "We were told to stay in a certain part of the [resort] while they figured out what the hell had happened," the contestant said. "We knew something bad had happened; there was a dark energy that came around the house. You have to understand that we weren't even there a week."

The contestant said that filming stopped as they waited to find out what would happen, and producers eventually broke the news, with one of them implying that production probably wouldn't resume. "[The producer] was like, 'I don't think that's realistic.' She said that there was an investigation going on, and that could take days, weeks, or even months," the contestant said. "And by that time, we all have lives and jobs and things to go back to, so it just wasn't going to work out. They told us that we'd be considered for future seasons and opportunities in the franchise, but that this adventure was probably over."

