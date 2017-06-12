 Skip Nav
The Bachelor in Paradise Cast and Alums React to Cancellation News
Orange Is the New Black: In Case You're Wondering If Poussey Shows Up . . .
All the Reasons Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
The Bachelor in Paradise Cast and Alums React to Cancellation News

As details continue to emerge about why production stopped on Bachelor in Paradise, cast members have started to weigh in and react on social media. ABC announced that it'd halted production on Sunday, and Warner Bros. cited "allegations of misconduct" and an ongoing investigation. Since then, sources have reported on an alleged incident involving and DeMario Jackson (a recent contestant on Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette) and a female contestant. Read on to see reactions to the reports from the Bachelor in Paradise season four cast as well as BIP alums.

