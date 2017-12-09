 Skip Nav
Meet the 29 Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart on The Bachelor

The contestants for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor have finally been unveiled! The 29 women vying for the heart of the 36-year-old race car driver — who was actually the runner-up during Emily Maynard's season on The Bachelorette — include women from Los Angeles, CA, to Weiner, AK, (yes, Weiner) (yes, I'm immature). Keep reading to see who made the cut before the show returns on Jan. 1!

Jessica
Kendall
Rebecca
Amber
Brittane
Lauren B.
Chelsea
Caroline
Bibiana
Tia
Seinne
Lauren G.
Rebekah (Bekah)
Jacqueline
Jennifer
Maquel
Krystal
Jenna
Brianna
Annaliese
Valerie
Brittnay
Ashley
D'Nysha
Olivia
Lauren S.
Alison
Marikh
Lauren J.
