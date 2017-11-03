Get to Know Bachelor Arie by Streaming His Season of The Bachelorette Online

 Skip Nav
Good news, Bachelor fans: season eight of The Bachelorette is now available online, so you can watch Arie's appearance on Emily Maynard's season to get to know the new Bachelor. Reactions were mixed when ABC announced Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the next Bachelor back in September, particularly because many fans didn't watch him on The Bachelorette.

Fans have gotten used to seeing recent contestants take on the leading role, but it's been five years since Arie appeared on the show. Luckily, the network has smartly made Emily's Bachelorette season available online, so viewers have plenty of time to get to know Arie (or refresh their memory on his kissing-bandit ways) before The Bachelor kicks off in 2018. The perfect binge-watching option for the holidays, right?

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds