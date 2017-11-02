 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving

Barb's Parents Look Like the Dursleys on Stranger Things

Barb’s Parents on Stranger Things Look Exactly Like These Harry Potter Characters

Image Source: Netflix

Minor spoilers for Stranger Things below!

One major thing a lot of Stranger Things fans were looking forward to in season two was some sort of closure. Specifically, they wanted a moment that directly addressed those that are still grieving the brutal season one death of Barb Holland. In a bittersweet surprise, it turns out that a major storyline for Barb's former BFF, Nancy, involves processing the loss.

One of the ways she goes about this is by having dinner with Barb's parents in the first episode of the new season. It's in this scene in particular, as Nancy and then-boyfriend Steve are dining on some finger lickin' good KFC, that we realized something kind of crazy about Barb's parents: they look just like Harry Potter's Vernon and Petunia Dursley.

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Do you see it? Are we crazy? People on Reddit have also pointed out the wild similarities, so let's look again, just in case.

Image Source: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

The mustache? The short, wavy brown hair? C'mon. Fiona Shaw and the late Richard Griffiths, who portrayed Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon in the film adaptation of the fantasy series, might not look like Stranger Things actors Cynthia Barrett and Aaron Munoz in real life, but the styling similarities were enough to make us do a double take.

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Stranger things have happened, right?

Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsHarry PotterNetflixTV
Stranger Things
Stranger Things: This Tiny Detail About Sheriff Hopper Will Break You
by Ryan Roschke
What Happened to the Demodog Dustin Put in Joyce's Fridge?
Stranger Things
Stranger Things: We Need to Talk About What's in Joyce's Fridge
by Rachel Crowley
Primark Harry Potter Collection
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
by Tara Block
Color-Changing Harry Potter Sorting Hat Candle
Nostalgia
This Sorting Hat Candle Changes Colors to Reveal Your Hogwarts House
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter Pajama Collection
Harry Potter
These Harry Potter PJs Are So Damn Cute, We're Crying Into Our Butterbeer
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds