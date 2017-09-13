 Skip Nav
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte

Fall is basically upon us, which means we can finally ditch our flip-flops and sunscreen for cozy scarfs and spicy lattes. And when it comes to entertainment, we have to put away our old copy of The Sandlot for another year, because there's nothing quite like watching movies set in the Fall during Fall. From classics like When Harry Met Sally to less traditional favorites likes Road Trip, there are few things we love more than burying ourselves under blankets, letting the crisp breeze fly through the open windows, and hunkering down to press play.

Related
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall

Dead Poets Society
You've Got Mail
Rudy
Animal House
Good Will Hunting
Autumn in New York
Election
Remember the Titans
Rushmore
When Harry Met Sally
October Sky
Road Trip
St. Elmo's Fire
Love Story
Runaway Bride
The Cider House Rules
Stepmom
