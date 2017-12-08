Vote For the Best TV Couple of 2017!

This year has been full of amazing TV, but some of our favorite parts are the couples. Riverdale fans go crazy for Betty and Jughead, and This Is Us viewers can't get enough of Randall and Beth's love story. While some of our favorite pairs have had more rocky roads than others (see: Supergirl's Alex and Maggie), others like Barry and Iris on The Flash made things official by tying the knot. Last year, Once Upon a Time's Captain Hook and Emma came second to Robin Hood and Regina, but now that the latter are no longer together (RIP Robin), will they take the crown this year? There's only one way to know! The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m., so be sure to vote before then.

Cast your vote using the arrows then refresh the page to see the latest results