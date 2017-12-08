Vote For the Best TV Couple of 2017!

Best TV Couples of 2017
This year has been full of amazing TV, but some of our favorite parts are the couples. Riverdale fans go crazy for Betty and Jughead, and This Is Us viewers can't get enough of Randall and Beth's love story. While some of our favorite pairs have had more rocky roads than others (see: Supergirl's Alex and Maggie), others like Barry and Iris on The Flash made things official by tying the knot. Last year, Once Upon a Time's Captain Hook and Emma came second to Robin Hood and Regina, but now that the latter are no longer together (RIP Robin), will they take the crown this year? There's only one way to know! The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m., so be sure to vote before then.
Beth and Randall, This Is Us
Votes: 2,717
Rick and Michonne, The Walking Dead
Votes: 9,417
Jughead and Betty, Riverdale
Votes: 45,671
Jon and Daenerys, Game of Thrones
Votes: 20,444
Emily and Alison, Pretty Little Liars
Votes: 2,829
Archie and Veronica, Riverdale
Votes: 4,793
Felicity and Oliver, Arrow
Votes: 99,621
Claire and Jamie, Outlander
Votes: 39,719
Jack and Rebecca, This Is Us
Votes: 3,047
Barry and Iris, The Flash
Votes: 66,647
Alex and Maggie, Supergirl
Votes: 25,345
Kara and Mon-El, Supergirl
Votes: 36,403
Elena and Damon, The Vampire Diaries
Votes: 86,147
Hook and Emma, Once Upon a Time
Votes: 23,767
Rumple and Belle, Once Upon a Time
Votes: 2,309
Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters
Votes: 106,030
Dre and Rainbow, Black-ish
Votes: 1,866
Dev and Francesca, Master of None
Votes: 1,849
Toby and Kate, This Is Us
Votes: 2,016
Luke and Claire, The Defenders
Votes: 1,856
Nancy and Steve, Stranger Things
Votes: 3,142
Rachel and Mike, Suits
Votes: 2,933
Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black
Votes: 1,852
Caroline and Stefan, The Vampire Diaries
Votes: 2,668
Danny and Mindy, The Mindy Project
Votes: 1,859
