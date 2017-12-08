Vote For the Best TV Couple of 2017!

 Skip Nav
This year has been full of amazing TV, but some of our favorite parts are the couples. Riverdale fans go crazy for Betty and Jughead, and This Is Us viewers can't get enough of Randall and Beth's love story. While some of our favorite pairs have had more rocky roads than others (see: Supergirl's Alex and Maggie), others like Barry and Iris on The Flash made things official by tying the knot. Last year, Once Upon a Time's Captain Hook and Emma came second to Robin Hood and Regina, but now that the latter are no longer together (RIP Robin), will they take the crown this year? There's only one way to know! The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m., so be sure to vote before then.

Beth and Randall, This Is Us
Voted!

Beth and Randall, This Is Us

Votes: 2,717
Photo: NBC
Rick and Michonne, The Walking Dead
Voted!

Rick and Michonne, The Walking Dead

Votes: 9,417
Photo: AMC
Jughead and Betty, Riverdale
Voted!

Jughead and Betty, Riverdale

Votes: 45,671
Photo: The CW
Jon and Daenerys, Game of Thrones
Voted!

Jon and Daenerys, Game of Thrones

Votes: 20,444
Photo: HBO
Emily and Alison, Pretty Little Liars
Voted!

Emily and Alison, Pretty Little Liars

Votes: 2,829
Photo: Freeform
Archie and Veronica, Riverdale
Voted!

Archie and Veronica, Riverdale

Votes: 4,793
Photo: The CW
Felicity and Oliver, Arrow
Voted!

Felicity and Oliver, Arrow

Votes: 99,621
Photo: The CW
Claire ​and​ Jamie​, Outlander
Voted!

Claire ​and​ Jamie​, Outlander

Votes: 39,719
Photo: Starz
Jack and Rebecca, This Is Us
Voted!

Jack and Rebecca, This Is Us

Votes: 3,047
Photo: NBC
Barry and Iris, The Flash
Voted!

Barry and Iris, The Flash

Votes: 66,647
Photo: The CW
Alex and Maggie, Supergirl
Voted!

Alex and Maggie, Supergirl

Votes: 25,345
Photo: The CW
Kara and Mon-El, Supergirl
Voted!

Kara and Mon-El, Supergirl

Votes: 36,403
Photo: The CW
Elena and Damon, The Vampire Diaries
Voted!

Elena and Damon, The Vampire Diaries

Votes: 86,147
Photo: The CW
Hook and Emma, Once Upon a Time
Voted!

Hook and Emma, Once Upon a Time

Votes: 23,767
Photo: ABC
Rumple and Belle, Once Upon a Time
Voted!

Rumple and Belle, Once Upon a Time

Votes: 2,309
Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters
Voted!

Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters

Votes: 106,030
Photo: Freeform
Dre and Rainbow, Black-ish
Voted!

Dre and Rainbow, Black-ish

Votes: 1,866
Photo: ABC
Dev and Francesca, Master of None
Voted!

Dev and Francesca, Master of None

Votes: 1,849
Photo: Netflix
Toby and Kate, This Is Us
Voted!

Toby and Kate, This Is Us

Votes: 2,016
Photo: NBC
Luke and Claire, The Defenders
Voted!

Luke and Claire, The Defenders

Votes: 1,856
Photo: Netflix
Nancy and Steve, Stranger Things
Voted!

Nancy and Steve, Stranger Things

Votes: 3,142
Photo: Netflix
Rachel and Mike, Suits
Voted!

Rachel and Mike, Suits

Votes: 2,933
Photo: Everett Collection
Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black
Voted!

Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black

Votes: 1,852
Photo: Netflix
Caroline and Stefan, The Vampire Diaries
Voted!

Caroline and Stefan, The Vampire Diaries

Votes: 2,668
Photo: The CW
Danny and Mindy, The Mindy Project
Voted!

Danny and Mindy, The Mindy Project

Votes: 1,859
Photo: Everett Collection
