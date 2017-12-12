Let's Talk About Betty's Supremely Uncomfortable Strip Tease on Riverdale For a Sec

I think we can all agree that love, while magical, can make us do incredibly stupid things. Riverdale fans got to see this situation firsthand in The CW mystery's most recent episode, "House of the Devil," when Betty (Lili Reinhart) does a strip tease. Actually, merely labeling it a "strip tease" doesn't do the scene justice. It's an incredibly weird, uncomfortable moment for a multitude of reasons and definitely one of Riverdale's cringiest scenes to date.

After Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) botch their attempt to karaoke Donnie Darko theme song "Mad World" at FP's retirement party at a Serpent biker bar, Betty steps up on stage. What you initially think is her showing off her pipes soon turns into a deeply depressing strip tease, which includes stripping down to lacy black lingerie and half-heartedly twirling around a stripper pole. Girl, WHAT?

Let's unpack this for a quick second. Yes, Riverdale is known for pushing boundaries with sexy, edgy storylines à la Gossip Girl, but do we really need to see 16-year-old Betty moodily strolling around in her underwear at a party attended by (and for) Jughead's father? And one where her mom is in attendance? Especially when it's all done in an attempt to please her boyfriend? If Betty feels empowered by doing public strip teases, that's one thing — whatever makes you happy, B — but this is not the case here, which is made abundantly clear a few scenes later when Jughead dumps her. It's a lot.

While we're holding out hope that Bughead isn't over for good, we aren't the only ones who felt, shall we say, put off by the scene. From pure shock to utter dismay to secondhand embarrassment, reactions from Riverdale fans ran the gamut.

BETTY COOPER IS HALF NAKED SINGING MAD WORLD AND DANCING ON THE POLE OMG #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RATdGj9lJK — 🎄raven x havoc🤶🏾 (@RaVEns_mERe) December 7, 2017





archie: you know what song is great to sing for karaoke at retirement party? mad world

betty: i'll do you one better and STRIP TO IT #riverdale — Rachel 🌺 (@RachelGold19) December 7, 2017





So no ones gonna talk about how betty's mother and jughead's father were present... whilst she was performing a strip tease...and pole dancing #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/4flwv2oSvT — shamima ✨ (@idek_shamima) December 7, 2017





Betty singing "Mad World" while stripping and then doing a pole dance for Jughead at his dad's retirement party while her mom watches is one of the weirdest fucking things I've ever seen on a TV show. #Riverdale — K! 🙃 (@jester1436) December 7, 2017





BETTY IS SINGING AND DOING A STRIP TEASE I CANT #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/qb7GTkf4Bo — 5h and Riverdale⚡️ (@5hbabies_) December 7, 2017





When Betty started stripping in front of her mum, Jughead, FP and ALL OF THE SERPENTS to Mad World #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/yUgzRFSOf2 — ellie ✿ (@mcconotron) December 7, 2017





One minute they're investigating a brutal family murder, next Betty the teenager is stripping to Mad World in a gang bar. And that is why I love this show. #Riverdale — Molly Forsyth (@mollyforsyth_) December 7, 2017





2018 mood is Betty pole-dancing to "Mad World" #Riverdale — Martin Czvikli (@fartingmarting) December 7, 2017





I would just like to point out that Betty's boyfriend's dad just watched her do a strip tease. 🤷🏾‍♀️#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/zTBIB6phGw — KC (@kcbigbrother) December 7, 2017





so betty is 15 yet these writers had the nerve to let her strip in front of grown men and NOW she's a serpent pic.twitter.com/0oYfVKcrT8 — p (@lilireinhaart) December 7, 2017





Betty Strip Dances at a bar



First off your 16 and can't even drive#riverdale pic.twitter.com/lFj8dpnbvn — Lili_x_Daddy (@lili_x_daddy) December 7, 2017





is rd on crack betty doing a pole dance while mad world plays what kinda wacked out fever dream — tony stark apologist™ (@ughbxllamy) December 7, 2017









I didn't think I could hold my breath for that long but here I am blue in the face watching Betty strip #Riverdale — Cyndi Castle (@CynthiaBermud11) December 7, 2017





Betty doing this weird strip tease/pole dance on Riverdale is the most uncomfortable thing I've ever watched in my life why is this happening — Millie (@millieryans) December 7, 2017



