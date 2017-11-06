 Skip Nav
18 Spine-Tingling Books to Curl Up With This Fall

Even though Halloween is over, we're still looking for ways to give you nightmares all season long. You may have already perused our collection of books like American Horror Story and our crop of modern murder mysteries, but if you're looking for even more scares, we've got a collection just for you. We reached out to our editors to find out what books scared them the most; some of them just came out in the past few years, and some have been around for decades.

The Shining Girls
Dark Places
It
In Cold Blood
Wait Till Helen Comes
House of Leaves
The Winter People
IQ84
Night Film
The Shining
Broken Harbor
The Call of Cthulhu
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Misery
Gone Girl
Say Cheese and Die
The Da Vinci Code
The Ruins
