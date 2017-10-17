 Skip Nav
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Bruno Mars Reps His Puerto Rican Roots With a Spanish Version of "Just the Way You Are"

Bruno Mars recently took the stage during the One Voice: Somos Live! benefit concert, and it didn't take long before he had jaws on the floor. The "That's What I Like" singer shocked everyone when he belted out a gorgeous rendition of his hit "Just the Way You Are," but all in Spanish. Mars performed in front of a projection of the Puerto Rican flag while he played the guitar, and we're having a hard time looking away from the video, because it's that captivating. Dare we say that it might be better than the original? Watch the clip above to judge for yourself!
