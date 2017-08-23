 Skip Nav
18 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Quotes You've Used at the Office

Getting through a hectic workday can sometimes feel like a battle with the undead. No one understands that struggle better than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. 2017 marks 20 years since the series premiered, yet the sci-fi drama still has an active legion of fans who will forever love the show. We're taking a look back at some of Buffy's most memorable quotes that you may or may not have used at your workplace. Read them here, then be sure to check out all the reasons Buffy is still your role model.

When You're Stuck Working Late on a Friday Night
When You Accidentally Send an Unprofessional Email to Your Boss
When You Have to Talk to Your Work Crush
When You Have to Deal With Annoying Clients
When You Try to Eat Healthier Lunch Meals
When Your Boss Reprimands You For Something You Didn't Do
When Your Male Co-Worker Complains About His Paycheck
When Your Workload Is Just Too Much
When Your Super Important Presentation Is an Epic Fail
When You Hate Your Co-Worker For No Reason
When You Haven't Taken a Lunch Break All Day
When You Complete an Assignment and Prove Your Boss Wrong
When Your Co-Worker Shows Up to Work With a New Hairstyle
When You Wake Up Early to Get to the Office
When Your Work Bestie Doesn't Warn You About Your Fashion Flub
When You're Forced to Switch Desks Away From Your Work Bestie
When You Try to Have Patience With Your Slow Computer
When You Have Too Many Assignments on Your Plate
