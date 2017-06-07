Raven, Corinne, and More of Your Favorites Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise!

Nick Viall didn't pick Raven or nap-loving business owner Corinne on his season of The Bachelor, but both contestants will have another shot at love when they join the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. During the "After the Final Rose" episode for Nick's season, 25-year-old Raven confirmed to host Chris Harrison that she's on board with the Bachelor spinoff, and now we have the full list of everyone returning. See if any of your favorites made the cut below before it premieres on Aug. 8.