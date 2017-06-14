 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bachelor in Paradise's Corinne Olympios Breaks Her Silence: "Something Bad Obviously Took Place"
Humor
Very Important Question: Were You a Nickelodeon Kid or a Disney Channel Kid?
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale Ends Season 1 With a Pretty Devastating Cliffhanger
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Corinne Olympios Talks About Bachelor in Paradise

Whatever happened in paradise, it was bad. The Bachelor star Corinne Olympios has spoken out about the event that shut down production on Bachelor in Paradise, in addition to hiring a top lawyer. While originally we were excited to hear that Corinne was in the cast, we're now very concerned about what transpired between her and DeMario Jackson (who recently appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette). While various franchise alums have spoken out about the cancellation, allegedly due to "misconduct," Corinne just released a statement on the incident on June 14. Here is the full statement, via her publicist Stan Rosenfield:

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Host Chris Harrison also released an official statement, but we still don't know exactly what happened on the set.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Corinne OlympiosBachelor In ParadiseEntertainment NewsTV
Join The Conversation
Fall TV
32 TV Shows That Have Been Straight-Up Canceled in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
How to Support Muslims During Ramadan
Muslim
9 Ways to Support Your Muslim Friends During Ramadan
by Selima Jumarali
What Does Andi Dorfman's Book Say About Josh Murray?
Books
Bachelor in Paradise: What Andi Dorfman's Book Says About Josh Murray
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Got Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise 2016?
Nick Viall
3 Couples That Just Got Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise — and 1 That Didn't
by Maggie Pehanick
CBS Fall TV Schedule 2017
Fall TV
CBS Is Now Giving You a Full Hour Inside the Big Bang Universe
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds