32 Country Christmas Songs to Put You in the Spirit of the Season
Country Christmas Songs

32 Country Christmas Songs to Put You in the Spirit of the Season

Feeling festive? We've pulled together some of our favorite country Christmas songs, a perfect blend of new hits and nostalgic classics that will have you humming along at your desk or on your way home for the holidays.

Listen to our Spotify playlist below!

  1. "Tennessee Christmas," Amy Grant
  2. "A Willie Nice Christmas," Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson
  3. "I'll Be Home For Christmas," Brett Eldredge
  4. "O Holy Night," Luke Bryan
  5. "Christmas Spirits," Jake Owen and Parmalee
  6. "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy," Brad Paisley
  7. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Kelsea Ballerini
  8. "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Lady Antebellum
  9. "Christmas Don't Be Late," Kacey Musgraves
  10. "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Rascal Flatts
  11. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Bryan and Katie Torwalt
  12. "Where Are You Christmas," Faith Hill
  13. "Home," Blake Shelton and Michael Bublé
  14. "The Naughty List," Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler
  15. "Come On, Christmas," Matthew West
  16. "Merry Christmas Baby," Hunter Hayes
  17. "The First Noel," Chris Young
  18. "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow," Martina McBride
  19. "O Little Town of Bethlehem," Reba and Darius Rucker
  20. "Noel," Chris Tomlin and Lauren Daigle
  21. "Merry Christmas From the Family," Montgomery Gentry
  22. "Santa Baby," Sarah Darling
  23. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," Carly Pearce
  24. "Please Come Home For Christmas," Josh Gracin
  25. "Jingle Bells," Alan Jackson
  26. "Ain't Santa Cool," Alabama
  27. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Dan + Shay
  28. "All I Want For Christmas Is You," LeAnn Rimes
  29. "Silent Night," Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, and Trisha Yearwood
  30. "Christmas Cookies," George Strait
  31. "Jingle Bell Rock," Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert
  32. "Blue Christmas," Brett Eldredge

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

Image Source: Unsplash / Allef Vinicius
