32 Country Christmas Songs to Put You in the Spirit of the Season

Feeling festive? We've pulled together some of our favorite country Christmas songs, a perfect blend of new hits and nostalgic classics that will have you humming along at your desk or on your way home for the holidays.

Listen to our Spotify playlist below!

"Tennessee Christmas," Amy Grant "A Willie Nice Christmas," Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson "I'll Be Home For Christmas," Brett Eldredge "O Holy Night," Luke Bryan "Christmas Spirits," Jake Owen and Parmalee "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy," Brad Paisley "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Kelsea Ballerini "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Lady Antebellum "Christmas Don't Be Late," Kacey Musgraves "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Rascal Flatts "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Bryan and Katie Torwalt "Where Are You Christmas," Faith Hill "Home," Blake Shelton and Michael Bublé "The Naughty List," Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler "Come On, Christmas," Matthew West "Merry Christmas Baby," Hunter Hayes "The First Noel," Chris Young "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow," Martina McBride "O Little Town of Bethlehem," Reba and Darius Rucker "Noel," Chris Tomlin and Lauren Daigle "Merry Christmas From the Family," Montgomery Gentry "Santa Baby," Sarah Darling "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," Carly Pearce "Please Come Home For Christmas," Josh Gracin "Jingle Bells," Alan Jackson "Ain't Santa Cool," Alabama "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Dan + Shay "All I Want For Christmas Is You," LeAnn Rimes "Silent Night," Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, and Trisha Yearwood "Christmas Cookies," George Strait "Jingle Bell Rock," Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert "Blue Christmas," Brett Eldredge

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.