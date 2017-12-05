You Can Now Represent Your Hogwarts House in Style With These Spellbinding Bags

We didn't even have to say accio for the Harry Potter bags of our dreams to be created. Danielle Nicole and Warner Bros. teamed up all on their own to bring a stylish line inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life. The uniquely stunning collection represents each of the four Hogwarts houses, featuring clutches embellished with their respective house crests and pouches that wear the house animal. And just in case you can't identify with just one house, the series also includes the Bolt Backpack that any witch, wizard, or muggle can sport.

Prices range from $38 to $78, and every product is available to pre-order now. See each one ahead!