 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You Can Now Represent Your Hogwarts House in Style With These Spellbinding Bags
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can Now Represent Your Hogwarts House in Style With These Spellbinding Bags

We didn't even have to say accio for the Harry Potter bags of our dreams to be created. Danielle Nicole and Warner Bros. teamed up all on their own to bring a stylish line inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life. The uniquely stunning collection represents each of the four Hogwarts houses, featuring clutches embellished with their respective house crests and pouches that wear the house animal. And just in case you can't identify with just one house, the series also includes the Bolt Backpack that any witch, wizard, or muggle can sport.

Prices range from $38 to $78, and every product is available to pre-order now. See each one ahead!

Related
Prepare to Be Charmed by These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25

Gryffindor House Pouch
$38
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Gryffindor Uniform Clutch
$48
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Slytherin House Pouch
$38
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Slytherin Uniform Clutch
$48
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Hufflepuff House Pouch
$38
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Hufflepuff Uniform Clutch
$48
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Ravenclaw House Pouch
$38
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Ravenclaw Uniform Clutch
$48
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Bolt Backpack
$78
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
Buy Now
Gryffindor
Gryffindor Uniform Clutch ($48)
Slytherin
Slytherin Uniform Clutch ($48)
Hufflepuff
Hufflepuff Uniform Clutch ($48)
Ravenclaw
Ravenclaw Uniform Clutch ($48)
Bolt Backpack ($78)
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Trending GiftsHarry PotterGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Gryffindor House Pouch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$38
Gryffindor Uniform Clutch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$48
Slytherin House Pouch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$38
Slytherin Uniform Clutch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$48
Hufflepuff House Pouch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$38
Hufflepuff Uniform Clutch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$48
Ravenclaw House Pouch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$38
Ravenclaw Uniform Clutch
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$48
Bolt Backpack
from shop.danielle-nicole.com
$78
Shop More
Disney Pajamas SHOP MORE
Disney
4-Pc. Tsum Tsum Cotton Pajama Set, Little Girls (2-6X) & Big Girls (7-16)
from Macy's
$44
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse & Daisy Duck Toddler Girl Tops & Pants Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$38$26.60
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Toddler Girl Top, Shorts & Pants Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$32$22.40
Kohl's
Disney's Minnie Mouse & Daisy Duck Toddler Girl 3-pc. Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$32$16
Disney
2-pc. Moana Kids Pajama Set Girls
from JCPenney
$18$14.99
Target Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Target
Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot
from Target
$27.99
Target
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
from Target
$49.99
Target
Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle
from Target
$57.99
Target
Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) on Ahch-To Island
from Target
$29.99
Target
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
from Target
$27.99
Fila Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Fila
Colleen Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
from Macy's
$60
Fila
Oversized Long Sleeve Boyfriend T-Shirt
from Asos
$45
Fila
Long Sleeve High Neck Top With Neck Logo
from Asos
$48
Fila
Women's Cali Cropped Crew Top
from shoes.com
$44.95
Fila
Neon Pink Glow 'FILA' Space-Dye Hooded Performance Top - Girls
from Zulily
$32$9.99
Target Action & Toy Figures AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
Best Gifts For 4-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 3-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Gift Guide
48 Kid-Approved Christmas Gifts — All $20 and Under
by Laura Lifshitz
Holiday For Kids
We Have the Best Gifts For Kids Under 5 — Jump on This Now
by Rebecca Brown
Disney Pajamas AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Grown-Up Disney-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Celebrities
Gift Like a Star With These 14 Unique, Celebrity-Approved Presents
by Monica Sisavat
Disney
17 Cute Gifts For Grown-Up Frozen-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds