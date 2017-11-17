 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi "Echame La Culpa" Music Video

Move Over "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi Just Released a Sexy New Song With Demi Lovato

Goodbye "Despacito," and hello "Échame La Culpa." Luis Fonsi teamed up with Demi Lovato to release the Spanglish song, which translates to "Blame Me," as well as the sexy music video. The two stars teased their collaboration on social media for a few weeks, so now we finally know what they've been working on! Lovato is fully embracing her Mexican roots in the video with pops of color in her wardrobe, her jaw-dropping dance moves, and her overall look. See Lovato and Fonsi get down like nobody is watching in the music video above.
Join the conversation
Luis FonsiDemi LovatoMusic VideosMusic
