18 People Who Felt Personally Victimized by the Dirty Dancing Reboot
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
18 People Who Felt Personally Victimized by the Dirty Dancing Reboot

ABC's Dirty Dancing reboot aired Wednesday night, and Twitter had a damn field day. The new movie changed a few aspects of the original, and no one was happy about it. The biggest complaint, though, seemed to be the lack of chemistry between the leads, Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes. At least the new soundtrack was OK . . . right? Even if you didn't tune in for the supersized movie, you'll crack up at these tweets.

Latest Entertainment
