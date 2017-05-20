Your Complete Guide to Fall's Primetime TV Schedules

Summer is great and all, but if you're a TV fan, Fall is your favorite season. The networks announced their Fall lineups this week, and there's so much to look forward to! Apart from the new comedies and dramas, our favorite shows will be returning after their months-long hiatus. (Thank goodness, too; we'll be bored by September.) Take a look at the lineups, and if you don't see one of your shows on here, brace yourself because it may have been canceled.