House Stark Sigil in Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Game of Thrones Slipped a GIANT Clue About Who the Night King Is Into the Finale

Spoilers for Game of Thrones below!

If you blinked at all during the riveting conclusion of the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, you might have missed a tiny but important detail. After the White Walkers begin making their way over the Wall once the Night King destroys it (ice dragons are incredibly useful when it comes to knocking down magical barriers, apparently), the thousands-strong horde of wights seems to fall into a familiar formation.

Instead of walking in a straight line or descending over the wreckage of the Wall in a random pattern, the White Walkers lead the pack in a design that looks a hell of a lot like House Stark's direwolf sigil, as pointed out by Twitter user thronesfacts. In this overhead shot of the army, the snout of the wolf starts on the left.

To be fair, it's not exact. For all we know, they could be lining up in the shape of the rainbow fish (not gonna lie, at first glance that's kind of what I saw). But it's striking enough that many fans are taking it as a subtle confirmation that the popular "Bran is the Night King" theory is legitimate (although there are a few other people he could be). After all, it's clear that Bran and the Head White Walker in Charge share a strong connection, we just don't know exactly what it is or what it means quite yet. Fortunately (or rather, unfortunately), we have until 2019 to try to figure it out!

Image Source: HBO
